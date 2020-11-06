'All of a sudden Trump's losing? Come on' - on the ground in Pennsylvania
While a handful of US states count their final ballots, President Trump warns of voter fraud without substantial evidence.
In Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, voters face rising tension and uncertainty.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US Election 2020