Frank Luntz, a Republican pundit and pollster, has explained why some polls got projections wrong in the US presidential election.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, he said 19% of Trump supporters "were dishonest with their friends and family", compared to "9% of Biden supporters who acted in the same way".

National polls are usually a good guide as to how popular a candidate is across the country as a whole, but they're not necessarily a good way to predict the result of the election.

All polls should be read with some scepticism.