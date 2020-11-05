Supporters of Donald Trump have been filmed chanting "stop the count" outside an election facility in Detroit, Michigan.

Around 30 people were blocked from entering the counting room by city state officials. They were mostly Republicans but some Democrats also said they were denied entry.

Detroit police were called to enforce the decision.

Election officials said they had to control the number of people in the room because of coronavirus.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is projected to win the state of Michigan.

Donald Trump's campaign is mounting a legal challenge there. Trump won in Michigan back in 2016.