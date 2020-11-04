Republican Senator Lindsay Graham: 'Pollsters, you have no idea what you're doing'
Republican Senator Lindsay Graham has mocked pollsters who predicted that Joe Biden was going to win the US presidential election, as he held onto his seat in South Carolina.
The Senator, who is also the chairman of the Senate's Judiciary Committee, has been a vigorous defender of President Trump.
"He's gonna win. To all the pollsters out there, you have no idea what you're doing," Graham said.
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US Election 2020