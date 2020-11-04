This presidential election could be Texas’ closest race in a generation.

Voters are motivated - 9.7 million Texans voted early, surpassing the state’s record-breaking turnout in 2016. And as the state enters its second spike in coronavirus cases, it’s being considered a toss-up with the Republican Party losing support.

A toss-up is exactly what we found at this polling station in San Antonio, where voters supported Trump and Biden in equal numbers.

This is why they’re voting.