Joe Biden: 'I'll hire Dr Fauci... and fire Trump'
Joe Biden has reacted to President Trump's suggestion he might fire Dr Anthony Fauci, saying that if elected he would "hire" the top infectious disease expert.
Speaking in Ohio, the Democratic presidential candidate said: "We're going to fire Donald Trump."
Dr Fauci is a career civil servant, so it would be difficult for Trump to fire him the way he has his political appointees.
