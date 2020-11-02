US election: A wild three-year campaign in three minutes
Billions of dollars spent, dozens of candidates, two nominees, one pandemic.
What started with a little know congressman in the summer of 2017 ended as the most expensive US presidential election of all time. It featured 26 candidates for the Democratic Party nomination, the first black and Asian-American woman vice-presidential nominee, and some other historic firsts.
Produced by Franz Strasser and Joaquim Salles
- Published
- 27 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US Election 2020