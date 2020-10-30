US election: Why Noah Centineo is voting for the first time
Actor Noah Centineo says "learning you can impact real change" is the reason why he's voting for the first time in a US election.
The 24-year-old's organisation Favored Nations has created a pop-up space in Los Angeles, to encourage Gen Z and millennials to vote.
He told BBC World News America: "If you're engaged in something, it can only ultimately lead to greater change."
