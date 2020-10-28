US election: A generational divide over Trump among Vietnamese-Americans
For many Vietnamese refugees who settled in the US after the Vietnam War, the Republican Party has stood for anti-communism and freedom.
Research suggests Vietnamese-Americans are more likely to support Donald Trump than any other Asian-American community.
As part of the BBC's coverage of different communities in the US election, we look at how younger Vietnamese-Americans are seeing things differently - and are attempting to persuade their parents to reconsider.
Produced and edited by Kevin Kim; filmed by Shane Michael Colella
