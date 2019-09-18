Tangier Island is slowly disappearing due to erosion and rising water levels, but this US community of fishermen is putting its faith in a sea wall - and President Trump - to protect their homes, jobs and way of life.

Some residents warn that their neighbours are in denial about the threat of climate change.

And scientists say who occupies the White House for the next four years could play a critical role in the global fight against dangerous climate change. Read more about what impact the election result could have.

Produced by Xinyan Yu, filming and editing by Roderick Macleod and Xinyan Yu.