Joe Biden has told CBS 60 Minutes that he will appoint commission to review US court system.

The former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate said that he would put together a bipartisan group of scholars to come up with recommendations for reforming the court system.

Mr Biden has come under consistent pressure to explain whether he will engage in "court-packing" - adding more justices to the top court - after President Donald Trump nominated three conservatives during his term, tilting the balance in their favour.