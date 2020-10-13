BBC News

Florida governor Ron DeSantis high-fives supporters at Trump rally

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been seen high-fiving supporters, while not wearing a mask, at President Trump's Florida rally on Monday evening.

There have been more than 736,000 Covid cases in Florida, making it one of the worst-hit US states.

The Sanford rally was President Trump's first campaign event since testing positive for coronavirus less than two weeks ago.

US Election 2020