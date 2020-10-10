Trump-aged Covid survivors on the president and the pandemic
Matt Thomas and Glenn Perkins are both a similar age to President Trump and, like the president, have both been hospitalised with Covid-19.
The two men, both Republicans but with very different views of the president, shared how they recovered after weeks in hospital, what they think about Trump's illness, and how they feel about the state of the US pandemic response.
