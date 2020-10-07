American voters have been forming long queues, as more US states start early voting for the 3 November presidential election.

Most states allow people to vote ahead of election day in person. All states have mail voting - but you may need a reason.

Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming kicked off early voting on 18 September.

More than four million Americans have already cast their ballots, according to the United States Election Project. That compares to only 75,000 at this point in 2016.