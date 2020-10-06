'I'm better, maybe I'm immune'
After three days in a military hospital being treated for Covid-19, President Trump returned to the White House with a highly choreographed and controversial entrance.
Despite still being contagious, he took off his mask, walked inside the residence and delivered a short speech to supporters.
