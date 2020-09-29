BBC News

Trump and Biden: What to watch for in first presidential debate

The first of three of socially distanced debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden takes place on Tuesday night in Ohio.

Tens of millions of Americans will get a close up look at the Republican and Democratic candidates hoping to win the presidential election on 3 November.

But what will it take for one of them to come out on top? The BBC's Anthony Zurcher gives us The Lowdown on what to expect from a contest that's likely to get personal.

