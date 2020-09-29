The first of three of socially distanced debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden takes place on Tuesday night in Ohio.

Tens of millions of Americans will get a close up look at the Republican and Democratic candidates hoping to win the presidential election on 3 November.

But what will it take for one of them to come out on top? The BBC's Anthony Zurcher gives us The Lowdown on what to expect from a contest that's likely to get personal.

Read our guide to the debate here and Jon Sopel's analysis here.