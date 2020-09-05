Why this couple won't back Trump again

Media player
US election 2020: Will Trump voters support the president again?
Voters in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, helped Donald Trump win the White House in 2016.
Will the residents of this historic steel town back him again?
Produced by Chelsea Bailey; filming and editing by Xinyan Yu.
05 Sep 2020
