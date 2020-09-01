Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: 'Your supporters shot a young gentleman'
President Donald Trump has declined to his condemn supporters of his for their role in street clashes
-
01 Sep 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-us-2020-53980132/trump-your-supporters-shot-a-young-gentlemanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window