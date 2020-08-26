'I would crawl through broken glass to vote for Trump'

Media player
RNC 2020: What young Republicans think of Trump
With less than two months until the 2020 presidential election, the BBC asked young Republicans what they thought was his biggest achievement.
But while many are fervent supporters of the president, some no longer feel that he represents the best interests of the party.
26 Aug 2020
