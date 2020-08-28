Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump’s speech: From ‘criteria met’ to ‘falsehoods and lies’
Four US voters who had never met before were brought together (virtually) to watch President Donald Trump's nomination acceptance speech.
Could they agree on what they saw?
Edited by Hannah Long-Higgins, produced by Sam Cabral
-
28 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-us-2020-53923363/trump-s-speech-from-criteria-met-to-falsehoods-and-liesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window