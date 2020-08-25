Trump Jr: Dad says 'we can always do even better'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RNC 2020: Donald Trump Jr praises his father and slams Biden
Donald Trump Jr speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
-
25 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-us-2020-53899551/rnc-2020-donald-trump-jr-praises-his-father-and-slams-bidenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window