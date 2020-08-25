McCloskey: 'You know who was charged with a crime?'

Media player
RNC 2020: McCloskeys accuse Democrats of 'protecting' criminals from citizens
Mark and Patricia McCloskey gained instant notoriety after video of them waving and pointing guns at Black Lives Matter demonstrators from the front yard of their St Louis mansion spread across the internet. Now they've appeared as speakers at the Republican National Convention.
25 Aug 2020
