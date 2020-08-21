'Biden made me more confident about my stutter'

Media player
Brayden Harrington bonds with Joe Biden over stutter
Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old with a stutter, gave a recorded speech to the Democratic convention to explain how Joe Biden inspired him to overcome his fears.
"He told me we were members of the same club," the New Hampshire teen said of his meeting with the former vice-president. Mr Biden has spoken of how hard it was as child to overcome his stutter.
21 Aug 2020
