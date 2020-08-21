Watch Veep star mix politics and comedy at convention

Media player
DNC 2020: Julia Louis-Dreyfus brings comedy to Joe Biden's convention
Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays a fictional vice-president on the hit satirical show Veep - but as the host of the last night of the Democratic convention, she ventured into real-life politics.
Alternating between praising her friend, former Vice-President Joe Biden, and poking fun at Donald Trump, was a difficult balancing act - and there was no live audience to play off.
We'll let you decide if the former Seinfeld star's jokes landed or not.
21 Aug 2020
