Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Joe Biden's speech 'lots of sweetness and light'
A Trump voter and three Biden voters watched the former vice-president's nomination speech together.
Produced by the BBC's Hannah Long-Higgins and Sam Cabral.
-
21 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-us-2020-53853387/joe-biden-s-speech-lots-of-sweetness-and-lightRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window