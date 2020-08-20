Obama and top Democrats go after Trump

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Obama and top Democrats go after Donald Trump
On a night that crowned the vice-presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, the party had choice words for the commander-in-chief.
-
20 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-us-2020-53844297/obama-and-top-democrats-go-after-donald-trumpRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window