'My mother could never have imagined this moment'
DNC 2020: Kamala Harris celebrates her mother and other inspiring women

Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party's vice-presidential nominee, used her acceptance speech to celebrate her late mother for shaping her passion for public service and making a difference. She called on Americans to step up and take action now.

  • 20 Aug 2020
