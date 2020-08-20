'My mother could never have imagined this moment'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
DNC 2020: Kamala Harris celebrates her mother and other inspiring women
Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party's vice-presidential nominee, used her acceptance speech to celebrate her late mother for shaping her passion for public service and making a difference. She called on Americans to step up and take action now.
-
20 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-us-2020-53844296/dnc-2020-kamala-harris-celebrates-her-mother-and-other-inspiring-womenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window