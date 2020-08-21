Media player
DNC 2020: Joe Biden says 'character and decency are on the ballot'
It was the shortest nomination acceptance speech in recent history and the first of its kind in a virtual convention.
Here's what the former vice-president had to say about unifying the country, the coronavirus pandemic and international relations.
21 Aug 2020
