Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michelle Obama: Trump is 'wrong president' for US
Michelle Obama speaks at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Read more;Michelle Obama blasts Trump
-
18 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-us-2020-53816711/michelle-obama-trump-is-wrong-president-for-usRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window