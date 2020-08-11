Why Kamala Harris is a historic VP candidate

Media player
Why Kamala Harris is a historic VP pick for Joe Biden
Presidential candidate Joe Biden has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate.
Ms Harris also ran for the Democratic nomination for the top job.
If Joe Biden is elected in November, Ms Harris will be the first female, the first black and first Asian-American vice-president.
