Why Kamala Harris is a historic VP candidate
Video

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate.

Ms Harris also ran for the Democratic nomination for the top job.

If Joe Biden is elected in November, Ms Harris will be the first female, the first black and first Asian-American vice-president.

  • 11 Aug 2020
