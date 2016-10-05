Trump courts the terminally ill vote
Speaking at a rally in Nevada, Donald Trump has urged the terminally ill to vote for him.

"I don't care how sick you are," the Republican nominee said.

"I don't care if you just came back from the doctor and he gave you the worst possible prognosis, meaning it's over. Doesn't matter. Hang out till November 8. Get out and vote."

