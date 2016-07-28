Media player
What does 'PC' mean to Democrats?
Donald Trump has criticised Democrats and lots of others for being "too politically correct".
A recent Pew survey found 59% of American think others are "too easily offended over language".
So how do Democrats define the idea of "PC"?
Video by David Botti
28 Jul 2016
