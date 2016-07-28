What does 'PC' mean to Democrats?
Donald Trump has criticised Democrats and lots of others for being "too politically correct".

A recent Pew survey found 59% of American think others are "too easily offended over language".

So how do Democrats define the idea of "PC"?

Video by David Botti

  • 28 Jul 2016
