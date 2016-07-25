Media player
Hillary Clinton explains 'the Hillary Standard'
In an interview with 60 Minutes, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she was held to a different standard than other candidates, calling it the "Hillary Standard". She argued that the perception that she is corrupt and untrustworthy has been fed by years of unfounded attacks by Republicans.
25 Jul 2016
