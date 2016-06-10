Media player
Why they love Trump: 'He's not a politician'
Since last summer, the BBC has spoken to supporters at Trump rallies and elsewhere to try and get a sense of why Republican voters cast their ballots for the New York businessman - and whether that can be translated into general election support.
Many Trump supporters are angry at the political system and have backed him because he is not a traditional politician.
Video by Taylor Kate Brown
10 Jun 2016
