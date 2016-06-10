Why they love Trump: 'He's not a politician'
Video

Since last summer, the BBC has spoken to supporters at Trump rallies and elsewhere to try and get a sense of why Republican voters cast their ballots for the New York businessman - and whether that can be translated into general election support.

Many Trump supporters are angry at the political system and have backed him because he is not a traditional politician.

Video by Taylor Kate Brown

  • 10 Jun 2016
