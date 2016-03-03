Donald Trump endorsed Mitt Romney in 2012
In 2012, Donald Trump endorsed former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney for president.

Now, Mr Romney is calling the 2016 Republican front-runner a "phoney" and a "fraud", urging the party to back someone else.

Mr Romney called Mr Trump's campaign promises "worthless".

