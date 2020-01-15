Nursery owner 'gets paid more cleaning toilets'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nurseries face closure over free childcare funding gap
Nurseries say they cannot afford to run their services because the government has failed to properly fund its free childcare policy.
Staff are being forced to take on extra jobs because wages are so low, the BBC has been told.
At one nursery in Suffolk, owner and manager Katherine Wright says she would earn more cleaning the building's toilets than looking after the children.
For Politics Live, Ellie Price reports.
Watch Politics Live in full for 30 days from transmission (UK only)
-
15 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-51124634/nurseries-face-closure-over-free-childcare-funding-gapRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window