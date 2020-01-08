Lewis: Labour must form alliances to win next time
Labour leadership: Clive Lewis on election alliances

Leadership hopeful Clive Lewis has said Labour must build "progressive alliances" with other parties if it is to win back power.

Interviewed by the BBC's Andrew Neil, the Norwich South MP was also reminded of his past call for a female Labour leader.

He was asked what he believed he could offer that rival Rebecca Long Bailey could not.

