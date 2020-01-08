Blackford to PM: Who determines Scottish future?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on Scottish independence and future
The prime minister said the people of Scotland should decide their own future as he recalled the 2014 independence referendum result.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford asked Boris Johnson if it was up to the PM or Scottish people to make that decision to stop them being "dragged" out of the EU against their will.
The PM said the SNP kept going on about breaking up the union to "distract from their abundant failures in government".
Watch Politics Live in full for 30 days from transmission (UK only)
-
08 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-51037398/pmqs-blackford-and-johnson-on-scottish-independence-and-futureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window