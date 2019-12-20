The boy with the golden gloves

Video

Football-mad Kai Evitt was born with a condition called ectrodactyly - which means he is missing some fingers and toes.

So finding boots and gloves has always been difficult.

After joining his local football club, Kai's Christmas wish was to follow in the footsteps of his football hero David de Gea.

Former Scottish professional goalkeeper Kenny Arthurs stepped in to provide custom-made gloves and make Kai's Christmas.

