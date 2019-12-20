The boy with the golden gloves

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Young goalkeeper gets custom-made gloves for Christmas
Football-mad Kai Evitt was born with a condition called ectrodactyly - which means he is missing some fingers and toes.
So finding boots and gloves has always been difficult.
After joining his local football club, Kai's Christmas wish was to follow in the footsteps of his football hero David de Gea.
Former Scottish professional goalkeeper Kenny Arthurs stepped in to provide custom-made gloves and make Kai's Christmas.
-
20 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-50865222/young-goalkeeper-gets-custom-made-gloves-for-christmasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window