'Johnson's buffoonery won over Corbyn's ideology'

General election 2019: Labour losses in Stoke-on-Trent
All three MPs in the former Labour stronghold of Stoke-on-Trent now are now Conservatives.
For Politics Live, Greg Dawson asked Labour supporters and an MP who lost his seat why the city turned away from Labour and how the party could win the seats back.
18 Dec 2019
