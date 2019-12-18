Hancock and Walker clash over Tory nurses pledge

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Matt Hancock and Dan Walker clash over Tory 50,000 nurses pledge
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has clashed with BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker over the government's pledge to increase the number of NHS nurses by 50,000.
The presenter told Mr Hancock the promise was "not clear", but the minister insisted it was "totally crystal clear".
Mr Hancock said: "It doesn't matter to a patient, particularly, whether the nurse is new or somebody who might otherwise have left."
-
18 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-50834894/matt-hancock-and-dan-walker-clash-over-tory-50000-nurses-pledgeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window