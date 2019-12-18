Hancock and Walker clash over Tory nurses pledge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Matt Hancock and Dan Walker clash over Tory 50,000 nurses pledge

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has clashed with BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker over the government's pledge to increase the number of NHS nurses by 50,000.

The presenter told Mr Hancock the promise was "not clear", but the minister insisted it was "totally crystal clear".

Mr Hancock said: "It doesn't matter to a patient, particularly, whether the nurse is new or somebody who might otherwise have left."

  • 18 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Boris Johnson addresses his final Tories' campaign rally