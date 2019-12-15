Media player
Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland 'cannot be imprisoned' in UK
Scotland "cannot be imprisoned in the union against its will" by the UK government, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
She told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show the SNP's success in the general election gives her a mandate to hold a new referendum on independence.
However, UK ministers are opposed to such a move with Michael Gove saying the vote in 2014 should be "respected".
15 Dec 2019
