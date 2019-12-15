Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour's John McDonnell: 'I own this disaster'
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said he takes responsibility for Labour's "catastrophic" election defeat.
Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has now also apologised for the result in two newspapers articles.
Interviewed on Saturday, Mr McDonnell was challenged over whether he really did, in his own words, "own this disaster" by the BBC's Andrew Marr.
-
15 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window