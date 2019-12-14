Former Labour MP: Corbyn lost me my seat

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former Labour MP Phil Wilson: Jeremy Corbyn lost me my seat
Labour's Phil Wilson, who lost his in Sedgefield in the election, says the party's leadership need to "man-up".
The former MP blames Jeremy Corbyn after Paul Howell – the first Conservative to take the constituency in north-east England for 84 years – was voted in instead.
-
14 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-50794645/former-labour-mp-phil-wilson-jeremy-corbyn-lost-me-my-seatRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window