Key moments from election results day

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General Election 2019: Moments from results day
From the Conservative party winning a big majority by sweeping aside Labour in its traditional heartlands, to Jo Swinson losing her Dunbartonshire East seat by just 149 votes.
Here are the key highlights from the 2019 general election results day.
-
13 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window