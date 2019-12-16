What's it like being a new MP?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What's it like being a new MP?

With more than one hundred new first time MP's arriving at Parliament, BBC Political Correspondent Leila Nathoo takes a behind-the-scenes tour of the House of Commons to find out what it's like to be new member.

  • 16 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Johnson: 'We are going to unite and level up'