'He's in, is he? I'm thrilled to bits!'

The people of Peterborough have been giving their views after the cathedral city woke to its fourth MP in about two-and-a-half years.

Paul Bristow has taken back control for the Conservatives after fellow Tory Stewart Jackson was marginally ousted by Labour in June 2017.

The next MP, Fiona Onasanya, was jailed for lying about a speeding offence, leading to a closely fought by-election in the summer. Labour managed to hold off the threat from a newly-formed Brexit Party to appoint Lisa Forbes, while the Tories sank to third under Theresa May's leadership.

But the "Boris effect" led to resurgence in the party's fortunes - and just six months on, the Conservatives are back in power in Peterborough, winning by a margin of 2,580 votes.