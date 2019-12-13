Media player
General election: Boris Johnson - 'We are going to unite and level up'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delivered his first speech from Downing Street after winning an 80-seat Commons majority in the general election.
The Conservative leader urged everyone to "let the healing begin" after three-and-a-half years of Brexit debate.
13 Dec 2019
