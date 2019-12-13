Labour vote collapses across West Midlands

Video

The Labour party has lost nine seats in the West Midlands region.

Key seats were gained by the Tories including Stoke-on-Trent Central, which had been held by Labour since it was created in 1950. Jo Gideon secured a majority of 670 votes.

In Newcastle-under-Lyme, Labour's Paul Farrelly had a majority of just 30 votes at the last election in 2017, which now Aaron Bell has increased to 7,446 for the Tories.

It been held by Labour since 1919, when JC Wedgwood abandoned the Liberal party.

But Labour managed to hold on to seats in Coventry and Warwickshire with reduced majorities.