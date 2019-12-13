'There is no such thing as Corbynism'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has responded to his party's heavy election defeat - defending his manifesto and claiming that the issue of Brexit dominated the vote.

Asked if Corbynism was dead, he said: "There is no such thing as Corbynism. There is socialism, there is social justice."

Mr Corbyn added that he would not be standing down as leader just yet, because "the responsible thing to do is not to walk away".

